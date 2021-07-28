Attention: Outjazz is back in Lisbon in August, September and October

It takes place in one place every Sunday, every month. The poster has already appeared.

It starts this Sunday, August 1st.

After there was no outjazz in 2020, this year the festival is back, filling the gardens of Lisbon with music of various genres. The program starts on August 1st and runs until October 31st, during which time there are sessions every Sunday.

The events in August take place in the Jardim Botânico Tropical in Belém, in September in the Jardim Botânico de Lisboa in Príncipe Real. In October there will be Outjazz in the Auditorio de Pedra in Tapada da Ajuda.

This time, however, there is a difference: there is paid admission. Tickets cost € 3, but the value goes to União Audiovisual, which supports professionals in the industry. The doors open an hour before the music starts and end at sunset.

The complete poster has already been published and contains names such as Komet, Milton Gulli, Jeff Lennon, Lucky, Miguel Torga, Kaspar, Mr. Mute, Mr. Blue, João Pina, Mad Nomad, The Analog Music Project or Nelson Cascais Remembrance. among many others.