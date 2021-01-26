Attention fans: the return of “Grey’s Anatomy” has been postponed

The second part of the 17th season of the medical drama will not appear on television until March.

Covid-19 was an important issue.

The 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” was exciting. After working on the front lines at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, Meredith Gray became infected with Covid-19. In the hospital bed, she quickly became dreamy – which led to her late husband, McDreamy (in an unexpected return of Patrick Dempsey to production).

The bad news for fans is that it will take longer than usual to reach the second part of the season. American television broadcaster ABC announced that the medical drama would not return until March 11th.

In Portugal, the new episodes usually air a week after they air in the US, although there is currently no confirmed date. “Grey’s Anatomy” will air Wednesday night on Fox Life.