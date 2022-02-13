Attention Batman fans: You can now buy tickets for the premiere of the new film

The long-awaited film, starring Robert Pattinson, opens in Portugal on March 3rd.

The pandemic has delayed the arrival of the new Black Knight, but ‘The Batman’ finally has a Portugal premiere date. The most fanatical can already secure their place in the first session of the new film.

Ticket sales started this Friday, February 11th. That means it’s already possible to book a seat in the room to be among the first to see Robert Pattinson’s new Batman. Matt Reeves is directing the film, which also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman or Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro in the cast.

The actor takes on the vigilante-who’s also a lonely billionaire for the first time, accompanied by Paul Dano as Enigma and Colin Farrell in a total transformation as Penguin.

As for the film, it is Pattinson himself who reveals a change in approach to superheroes, in a “strange” Bruce Wayne in a “sad” film. “It’s a sad film, wo [Bruce Wayne] try to find some hope within yourself. Normally, Bruce never questions his ability, he questions Gotham’s ability to change.”