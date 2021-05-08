Attacks on the Greens – Union in electoral mode | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – With attacks on the Greens, the CDU and CSU are gearing up more than four and a half months before the federal elections. Top Union representatives on Saturday warned of the eco party and a possible left-wing alliance at the federal level.

At the same time, leading Union politicians appealed to the unity of their own ranks after the dispute over the candidacy for chancellor. They wanted fresh faces next to Armin Laschet and a clear profile.

CDU boss Laschet, who had triumphed as chancellor against CSU chairman Markus Söder, called for a decisive election campaign against the Greens. As sympathetic as their heads seem to Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, everyone should make sure they also agree to a government alliance with the left, he said at a state party CDU conference in Mainz. “That is why in these federal elections it is important that we are so strong that a red-red-green alliance does not rule in Germany.”

The Rhineland-Palatinate CDU leader and deputy federal chairman Julia Klöckner said: “One thing is clear: whoever votes for Annalena Baerbock gets the left party.” CSU Secretary General Markus Blume said the same word on Twitter.

He was referring to statements by Green’s co-boss Robert Habeck. He had said in newspapers of the “Funke” media group (Saturday) on questions about a possible governmental alliance between the Greens and the SPD and the Left: “We will run an independent election campaign for our goals and not engage in exclusivity.” Voters knew that mutual exclusion of parties could ultimately lead to ungovernability.

Union faction deputy Thorsten Frei told the German news agency: “It is chilling that Robert Habeck still holds the prospect of a coalition with the left in the federal government – that is, with a party aiming to liquidate NATO. also offers general asylum applications for economic reasons and has already called for the abolition of the protection of the constitution. “The head of the CSU MPs in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, told the” Mirror “:” The Greens have always attached great importance to being a left-wing party. Today they want to hide that, but are preparing with their program for a left coalition. It’s time to expose it. “

According to surveys, a green-red-red alliance could become possible after the general election. According to its current status, a black-green coalition would reach a mathematically more comfortable majority. However, the Greens are now just ahead of the Union, which should also explain the sharp attacks on the Union side. According to the ZDF “Politbarometer, the Greens are at 26 percent, the CDU / CSU at 25 percent.

CSU Secretary-General Blume ruled out government participation by the Union under green leadership. “We bet on victory and don’t play on the field. I would rule out a subordinate role for the Union in a future federal government, ”he told the“ Münchner Merkur ”(Saturday). The honorary president of the CSU and the federal interior minister Horst Seehofer told the German news agency: “That cannot be our goal.” The union parties must “fight for the first place so that we finish in first place”.

Dobrindt replied in the “Mirror” when asked if he had any doubts about whether Baerbock could rule the country as chancellor: “I doubt she has become sufficiently familiar with this task. She seems to be able to do it herself. ‘

Leading representatives of the Union called on their own people, calling for unity and demarcation of the Greens, the SPD and the left after the power struggle for the candidate for chancellor between Laschet and Söder. CDU Deputy and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn told the “Rheinische Post” that CDU and CSU bosses had to work together or the union could not be successful. “We should also be much tougher on the green and red argument.” Seehofer advised the CDU and CSU “to position themselves as a center-right party”, saying, “We are not a clientele. And we also embrace the democratic conservative spectrum.”

What the CDU and CSU need now is a “keen substantive program for the future” and “some faces that represent the future – women and men,” added the federal interior minister. Laschet announced that he wanted to fill half of the cabinet with women, “so that the population will also be interested in who they are,” Seehofer said. Spahn spoke of “new faces”. It is time for the next generation, the Helmut Kohl generation is retiring. The union’s vice-president, Carsten Linnemann, told the t-online news portal: “In addition to the content profile, we need a team with fresh, fresh heads. Who are passionate about their topics and can convey them in a credible way. “