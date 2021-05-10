Attacks on Greater Jerusalem – Israel flies air strike | Free press

Gaza / Tel Aviv (dpa) – Shortly after an ultimatum from Islamic Hamas passed, militant Palestinians fired several missiles from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The Israeli Air Force launched an air strike in the Gaza Strip.

According to the military, there were air-raid alarms in neighboring areas, as well as in the cities of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Ashkelon and Sderot. Such an alarm is very rare in Jerusalem.

Seven missiles had been shot down, the army announced Monday evening. One of them was intercepted by the iron dome defense system. Israeli police say there have been some repercussions near Jerusalem. A march in the city on Jerusalem Day was canceled due to the attacks. According to media reports, the parliament in Jerusalem has been evacuated. The MPs were taken to reception centers.

A Hamas spokesman said missiles were fired at Jerusalem as an “embassy” for the Israeli enemy. It is a “response to his crimes and aggression against the holy city” and to Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nine Palestinians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. A spokeswoman for the Israeli army said they were investigating reports from the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian authorities, the incident took place in Beit Hanun in the north of the coastal strip.

Israel regularly responds to missile attacks by firing at targets in the Gaza Strip. Observers expect heavy attacks on the coastal area at night.

After violent clashes in Jerusalem, Hamas’s military wing had issued an ultimatum to fire the missiles. A spokesperson for the organization in Gaza had demanded that Israel withdraw all policemen and settlers from the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary) and the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem at 6 p.m. local time. (5:00 p.m. CEST). In addition, all Palestinians arrested in the recent clashes should be released. It’s a warning. The shelling started shortly after 6 p.m. local time. The Islamic Jihad group also claimed responsibility for the attacks.

On Monday, serious clashes erupted again on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s old city. Outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets on stones throwing Palestinians. Palestinian rescue workers spoke of more than 300 injured. Nearly two dozen officers were injured, according to police.

The situation in the West Bank and in the Arabian-influenced eastern part of Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Many Palestinians are angry that police have cordoned off parts of the old city to prevent rallies. In addition, some Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah district are threatened with deportation by the Israeli authorities. This exacerbated tensions. Last weekend, there were clashes with numerous wounded people every night in the east of the city.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the central issues in the Middle East conflict. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians, for their part, are holding on to their claim to East Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel celebrated Jerusalem Day on Monday. The country celebrates the capture of the eastern part of Jerusalem, including the Old City, during the Six Day War in 1967.

The Jerusalem Day March began in the afternoon. After warnings that it could cause new tension, the route was changed. Police had previously prohibited Jews from visiting the Temple Mount during the march.