Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence

Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell make their option to the statue dedication ceremony for Amelia Earhart within the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.Tom Williams/Getty Pictures

Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked throughout an early Friday break-in, police mentioned.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and after being crushed with a hammer.

A number of GOP lawmakers, together with some who unfold lies in regards to the 2020 election, have since condemned the assault.

A number of Republican lawmakers have condemned the violent Friday assault on Democratic Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, together with many who continued to defy the 2020 election outcomes even after rioters sought her out on January 6, 2021.

Police mentioned a 42-year-old man broke into the couple’s San Francisco residence simply earlier than 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning and beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer, inflicting him to endure blunt power trauma to the pinnacle and physique.

Pelosi was in Washington, DC, on the time together with her protecting element, in line with authorities.

Many Republicans posted supportive messages on-line, stating that “violence isn’t acceptable,” “sufficient is sufficient,” and condemning the “un-American” conduct.

Amongst these well-wishers have been GOP lawmakers who supported overturning President Joe Biden’s lawful victory hours after MAGA followers menacingly chanted Pelosi’s identify outdoors her workplace whereas rampaging the US Capitol, together with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Home Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Byron Donalds of Florida, Kat Cammack of Florida, Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, and Randy Weber of Texas.

Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker was shouting “The place’s Nancy?,” in line with stories, in an eerie call-back to the threats made by a number of rioters throughout the January 6 rebel.

This is what some Republicans have mentioned.

Former Vice President Mike Pence

The Indiana Republican, who was additionally hunted by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, and labored carefully with congressional leaders to renew the certification of the vote that sealed Biden’s electoral win, known as the assault on Paul Pelosi “an outrage.”

Story continues

“There could be no tolerance for violence towards public officers or their households,” Pence wrote on-line.

Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell

The highest Republican mentioned he was “horrified and disgusted” by the assault on Pelosi in a Friday tweet.

Rep. Steve Scalise

The Louisiana lawmaker has additionally been the sufferer of political violence. Throughout a June 2017 apply session for an annual Congressional baseball recreation for charity, a gunman shot six folks, together with Scalise, who needed to endure surgical procedure for the assault.

Scalise on Friday echoed McConnell’s feedback, saying he was “disgusted” by the “horrific” assault on Pelosi.

Sen. Ted Cruz

The Texas senator acknowledged his and Nancy Pelosi’s “political variations,” whereas calling the assault on her husband “horrific.”

“Violence is at all times mistaken & unacceptable,” he tweeted.

That somber tone stands in stark distinction to the fiery rhetoric Cruz’s 83-year-old father spewed throughout a marketing campaign rally in Northern Virginia on October 25.

“If we lose this election, America is destroyed,” the elder Cruz reportedly advised attendees at a marketing campaign occasion for Republican Home hopeful Yesli Vega.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

The New York Republican wished Pelosi a full restoration and known as for the attacker to be prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the regulation.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

The Illinois Republican, who is about to retire on the finish of this time period, has been a longtime Trump critic and a notable dissident in his social gathering.

Kinzinger in a Friday tweet urged each GOP candidate to talk out towards the assault on Pelosi’s husband and steered that his colleagues’ election consequence conspiracy theories are partially accountable for such shows of political violence.

Rep. Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican, who co-chairs the January 6 choose committee and has drawn Trump’s ire for supporting his second impeachment, known as the assault “deeply troubling.”

Rep. Scott Perry

The Pennsylvania Republican, who’s combating a January 6 committee subpoena and an FBI investigation into his alleged efforts to assist overturn the 2020 election, wrote that he wished Pelosi a “very speedy” restoration.

Rep. Byron Donalds

The Trump-aligned Florida Republican tied the assault to the GOP’s pro-policing/anti-crime messaging.

Rep. Kat Cammack

The Florida Republican wrote that she was “horrified” by the assault on Pelosi and mentioned politically motivated violence is “by no means acceptable.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

The Tennessee Republican wrote that any politically motivated violence “should be strongly condemned.”

Rep. Rodney Davis

The Illinois Republican wrote that the Pelosi assault strikes on the coronary heart of each lawmaker, decrying it as “an assault on all of Congress.”

Sen. Ben Sasse

The Nebraska Republican, who is anticipated to depart Congress to go run the College of Florida, urged everybody to quash the hate consuming the nation.

“Each single American must be decreasing the temperature,” Sasse wrote in an internet assertion, punctuating his warning with an “more and more apparent” commentary.

“Disturbed people simply succumb to conspiracy theories and rage — the implications are bloody and un-American,” Sasse mentioned.

This story is growing. Please test again for updates.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider