Attack Helicopter Market Growth By Leading Key Players –  Russian Helicopters (Rostec), The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., MD HELICOPTERS, INC

The Attack Helicopter market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Attack Helicopter Market with its specific geographical regions.

The attack helicopter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending fuelled by the growth of political and geographical tensions between the countries has led to an increase in procurement in countries like India, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, Russia, and United Arab Emirates among others to strengthen their combat capabilities. This is acting as a major driver for attack helicopter market.

– Also, the fleet modernization plans of the countries with new and advanced attack helicopters is anticipated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The growth in partnerships between the local and global players for decreasing manufacturing costs and improving their delivery rate is expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Russian Helicopters (Rostec), The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., MD HELICOPTERS, INC., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Leonardo SpA, Turkish Aerospace Industries

Above 8 metric ton (16,000 lbs) Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Above 8 metric ton (16,000 lbs) segment in the attack helicopter market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for helicopters like Kamov Ka-50, Mil Mi-28, Mi-35, Bell AH-1Z Viper, and Boeing AH-64 Apache among others will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The United States provided a five-year, USD 3.4 billion contract to Boeing for 268 AH-64E (24 new and 244 remanufactured) helicopters in March 2017, while Russia plans to procure more than 100 Ka-52 helicopters by end of 2019 along with procurement of Mi-28N, Mi-17, and Mi-26 to further expand its combat helicopter fleet. Also, Turkey plans to indigenously manufacture heavy attack helicopters which will further support the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the attack helicopter market are Russian Helicopters, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, and Textron Inc. The major companies are partnering with the local companies to decrease their manufacturing costs and improve their delivery rate. For instance, The Boeing Company and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. formed a joint venture called Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) for the manufacturing of Apache helicopters in India. TBAL opened a more than 14,000-square meters facility for the production of fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopter in March 2018. Such growing emphasis on the indigenous development of attack helicopters is anticipated to support the local manufacturing companies and increase their market presence in the years to come.

Finally, this Attack Helicopter report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Attack Helicopter product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

