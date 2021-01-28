Attac calls out Karlsruhe in non-profit status dispute | Free press

Frankfurt / Karlsruhe (dpa) – The anti-globalization network Attac files a constitutional complaint after its non-profit status has been revoked.

After the third defeat in a row before the tax court, the legal process is exhausted. Attac now hopes for a success before the Federal Constitutional Court. The Attac coordination group announced this on Thursday in Frankfurt. Previously, the federal tax court had again denied Attac’s nonprofit status and dismissed the appeal against the Hessian Finance Court’s earlier ruling.

The dispute centers on whether or not political demands like Attac’s are charitable – and whether political initiatives are entitled to the tax benefits associated with charitable status.

Several dozen purposes are recognized in tax law as charities, including popular education and the “general promotion of the democratic state”. But neither day-to-day politics nor the parties are included. “Efforts pursuing only certain individual interests of a civil nature,” as the law says, are expressly excluded. “Influence on the formation of political will and public opinion is not an independent charity within the meaning of Article 52 of the Tax Code,” said the BFH.

This refers to the fact that Attac pursues specific political goals. The organization is currently working for better working conditions in healthcare and against a free trade agreement between the EU and South America. Attac accused the BFH of interpreting the tax law too restrictively: with their legally controversial, extremely narrow interpretation of the charitable purposes of political education and the promotion of the democratic state, the judges of the BFH hindered the work of thousands of associations working for the general well-being, explained board member Dirk Friedrichs.

There are now four court rulings in the dispute: first, the tax authorities dismissed Attac as a non-profit, Attac filed a lawsuit in 2016 and won the first instance in the Hessian tax court. The Federal Tax Court admitted this judgment in early 2019 and returned the proceedings to the Hessian tax court – with the ruling that politics as such is not charitable. Accordingly, the Hessian Finance Court subsequently dismissed the Attac lawsuit. On the other hand, Attac appealed, the proceedings ended up with the BFH again, for which Attac now failed again.

The charity dispute in Berlin has not been without consequences, Attac argues with the left as well as with the SPD and the Greens. In the meantime, the charitable status in the tax law has been expanded again. One of the new additions last year was the “promotion of assistance to people who are discriminated against based on their gender identity or gender orientation”.

In addition, there are supporting goals such as animal welfare, amateur radio, equality between men and women, chess, carnival and dog sports. Tax officials and tax attorneys alike have been complaining for years about the mishmash of charitable causes. Political parties and politics are still not recognized as charities.

Attac’s position is supported by many political initiatives and associations in the dispute. “The Federal Constitutional Court will hopefully correct these mistakes and increase the scope for commitment to democracy,” said Stefan Diefenbach-Trommer of the “Alliance for Legal Security for Political Willing,” an association of more than 180 associations and foundations. Diefenbach-Trommer pointed out that parties are not non-profit, but receive financial support from the state in other areas. This includes funding by the state parties, according to which parties receive money for every vote in federal, state parliament and European elections.