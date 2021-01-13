Atrial Fibrillation Market New Innovative Solutions To Boost Global Growth With Top Key Players- AtriCure, CardioFocus, Biotronik

The Atrial fibrillation market was valued at US$ 6,446.08 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 18,085.96 million by 2027.

Atrial fibrillation also referred to as AFib or AF is a medical condition that causes irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) and which can further lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. The global atrial fibrillation market is driven by factors such as include increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003531/

Moreover, due COVID-19 pandemic, there has been growing demand for atrial fibrillation drugs because arrhythmia occurrences have been observed in most of the COVID patients. For instance, according to the cardiology magazine of March 2020 in Unites State, up to 440,000 hospitalized and as many as 36,000 deaths in the U.S. alone and most of the patients developed the risk of incident atrial fibrillation (H.R., 0.94; p=0.009). Therefore, so many uses of antiarrhythmic drugs and different beta-blockers in North American region is likely to increase the demand for atrial fibrillation drugs for treatment purpose

Leading companies operating in the atrial fibrillation market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, AtriCure, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, CardioFocus, Abbott, Sanofi, Biotronik, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

The global Atrial Fibrillation Market, based on the treatment type, is segmented into non-pharmacological, and pharmacological. In 2019, the non-pharmacological accounted for the largest market share in the global atrial fibrillation market by treatment type owing to common use of surgical devices for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Moreover, medications to treat atrial fibrillation are not always successful and hence non-pharmacological techniques are widely adopted. Thus, owing to these benefits and their wide acceptance of non-pharmacological techniques the non-pharmacological held the largest share in the market. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories

To comprehend global Atrial Fibrillation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003531/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com