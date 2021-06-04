Atopic Dermatitis Market 2021 Trend, Share and Forecast to 2027

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market 2021-2027 by Data Bridge Market Research. Atopic Dermatitis market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Atopic Dermatitis industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, marketing of the product and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The Atopic Dermatitis report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Velite Pharmaceuticals

Galderma SA

Pfizer Inc

Fujisawa Healthcare, Inc

Dow

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

LEO Pharma A/S

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Connetics Corporation

ALLERGAN and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Encore Dermatology, Inc.

AbbVie Inc

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market

Atopic dermatitis can be defined as a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects patients of all age group and is a result of a complex interplay of multiple factors including environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors.

According to the article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information 2018, It was estimated that totoal population of atopic dermatitis in the United States over 4.9% , in Canada 4.4% and 3.5% in Europe. The prevalent was higher in female as comapared to male. Increasing number of atopic dermatitis cases worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Market Drivers

Strong product pipeline for atopic dermatitis

Availability of novel drug therapies and generic alternatives

Increase in awareness of atopic dermatitis

Growing cases of atopic dermatitis worldwide

Market Restraints

Upcoming patent expiry of products of many companies

Allergic reactions of off-label therapies

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Mechanism of Action Type

Antihistamines

Topical corticosteroids

Emollients

Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor

Topical antiseptic

Others

By Mode of Administration

Injectable

Topical

Oral

By Drug Type

Triamcinolone

Clobetasol

Tacrolimus topical

Betamethasone

Pimecrolimus

Fluocinonide

Hydrocortisone

Prednisone

Crisaborole

Fluticasone

Methylprednisolone

Others

By End- User

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics

Home Care

By Distribution Channel

Mail Order Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Dermatology Clinics

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Atopic Dermatitis market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Atopic Dermatitis market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi received the US FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) injection for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patient

In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received the US FDA approval for Eucrisatm (crisaborole), a phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in padiatric patient as well as adult patient

Competitive Landscape and Atopic Dermatitis Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the atopic dermatitis market are Velite Pharmaceuticals, Galderma SA, Pfizer Inc, Fujisawa Healthcare, Inc., Dow, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Connetics Corporation, ALLERGAN, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Encore Dermatology, Inc., AbbVie Inc. and few among others.

