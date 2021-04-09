Atomic Force Microscopy Market Size | Demand Analysis Report by 2027

Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Atomic Force Microscopy Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Atomic Force Microscopy market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market Size to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2027. Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market is valued approximately USD 0.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Atomic force microscopy is a type of high-resolution scanning probe microscopy in the order of fractions of a nanometer with demonstrated resolution.

The growth of the atomic force microscopy market is supported by government initiatives in nanotechnology and nanoscience to promote R&D. Due to increasing R&D funding for the production of microscopes, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The market is driven by Committed funding from various governments to encourage research and development of nanotechnology and nanoscience, strong demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industries.

The key players of global Atomic force microscopy market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In February 2017, a supplier of scanning probe instruments, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI), based in Canada, developed the highest resolution single-chip atomic force microscope (AFM) for various science and technology fields. Additionally, In 2017, Bruker ‘s current AFM portfolio significantly improved its leadership position in the research markets for nanomaterials. In addition, by acquiring smaller players across the supply chain, the organization focuses on inorganic growth initiatives to increase its exposure to the AFM market. However, Harm to samples due to AFM contact-mode, high equipment costs would restrain the growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bruker Corporation

Park Systems

Hitachi

Horiba

Oxford Instruments

Nanosurf

Witec

Nt-Mdt Spectrum Instruments

Nanomagnetics Instruments

Nanonics Imaging

The regional analysis of global Atomic Force Microscopy Market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of strong demand for 3D ICs from the semiconductor and electronics industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Committed funding from various governments to encourage research and development of nanotechnology and nanoscience would create lucrative growth prospects for the Atomic Force Microscopy Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

AFM (Atomic Force microscopy)

Probes

Software

By Application:

Materials Science

Life Sciences

Semiconductors and Electronics

Academics

Others (includes solar cells, geoscience, forensic science, and food technology)

By Grade:

Industrial Grade

Research Grade

