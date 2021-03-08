Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global atomic force microscope (AFM) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 655.95 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing government preference to promote nanotechnology and their development.

AFM is scanning probe which is used in the high resolution in fractions of nanometer which is 1000 better resolution than the optical diffraction limit. AFM majorly used in the research and development of various sectors especially in life science in drugs discovery and identification of micro species up to Nano fractions.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-atomic-force-microscope-afm-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Huge demand of miniature transistor chips, quantum dots, Nano electronics and optoelectronics is augmenting the market growth in the forecast period

Growing demand of 3D ICs in semiconductor and electronics sectors will also propel the growth of the market

High investment in Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) production is fuelling the market in the future

Increasing needs for high-speed diagnostics may escalate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Chances of damage to samples due to contact-mode AFM is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

High cost of systems may hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market

By Offering

Atomic Force Microscopes Contact Mode Non-Contact Mode Tapping Mode

Probes

Software

By Grade

Industrial Grade AFM

Research-Grade AFM

By Application

Materials Science Polymers Nanomaterials

Life Sciences Cell Biology Biotechnology Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors and Electronics Data Storage 3D Integrated Circuits and Fin Field-Effect Transistors Displays Carbon Nanotubes

Academics

Others Solar Cells Geoscience Forensic Science Food Technology



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Bruker Corporation releases NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system. Bruker’s PeakForce tapping will enable unparalleled AFM and superior force control. It will provide seamless integration with phase, confocal or spinning disc microscopies and huge level of correlative microscopy

In June 2016, Park Systems announced the launch of their Park NX20 300mm designed research AFM which is featured with the scanning system which scan entire sample area of 300 mm wafers using a 300 mm vacuum chuck with less noise level below 0.5angstrom (Å) RMS. The introduction of new system will provide the opportunity to the semiconductor industry

Competitive Analysis

Global atomic force microscope (AFM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atomic force microscope (AFM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-atomic-force-microscope-afm-market&somesh

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global atomic force microscope (AFM) market are Bruker, Park Systems, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Horiba, Oxforfd Instruments, Nanosurf AG, WITec, NT-MDT SI, NanoMagnetics Instruments, Nanonics Imaging Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Concept Scientific Instruments AFM, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI) Corp., AFM Workshop, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, Inc. among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-atomic-force-microscope-afm-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com