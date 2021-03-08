Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027
Global atomic force microscope (AFM) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 655.95 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing government preference to promote nanotechnology and their development.
AFM is scanning probe which is used in the high resolution in fractions of nanometer which is 1000 better resolution than the optical diffraction limit. AFM majorly used in the research and development of various sectors especially in life science in drugs discovery and identification of micro species up to Nano fractions.
Market Drivers:
- Huge demand of miniature transistor chips, quantum dots, Nano electronics and optoelectronics is augmenting the market growth in the forecast period
- Growing demand of 3D ICs in semiconductor and electronics sectors will also propel the growth of the market
- High investment in Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) production is fuelling the market in the future
- Increasing needs for high-speed diagnostics may escalate the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Chances of damage to samples due to contact-mode AFM is restraining the market growth in the forecast period
- High cost of systems may hamper the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market
By Offering
- Atomic Force Microscopes
- Contact Mode
- Non-Contact Mode
- Tapping Mode
- Probes
- Software
By Grade
- Industrial Grade AFM
- Research-Grade AFM
By Application
- Materials Science
- Polymers
- Nanomaterials
- Life Sciences
- Cell Biology
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceuticals
- Semiconductors and Electronics
- Data Storage
- 3D Integrated Circuits and Fin Field-Effect Transistors
- Displays
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Academics
- Others
- Solar Cells
- Geoscience
- Forensic Science
- Food Technology
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Bruker Corporation releases NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system. Bruker’s PeakForce tapping will enable unparalleled AFM and superior force control. It will provide seamless integration with phase, confocal or spinning disc microscopies and huge level of correlative microscopy
- In June 2016, Park Systems announced the launch of their Park NX20 300mm designed research AFM which is featured with the scanning system which scan entire sample area of 300 mm wafers using a 300 mm vacuum chuck with less noise level below 0.5angstrom (Å) RMS. The introduction of new system will provide the opportunity to the semiconductor industry
Competitive Analysis
Global atomic force microscope (AFM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atomic force microscope (AFM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global atomic force microscope (AFM) market are Bruker, Park Systems, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Horiba, Oxforfd Instruments, Nanosurf AG, WITec, NT-MDT SI, NanoMagnetics Instruments, Nanonics Imaging Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Concept Scientific Instruments AFM, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI) Corp., AFM Workshop, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, Inc. among others.
Major Highlights of Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market.
