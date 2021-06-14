ATM Managed Services Market Report Examines Compound Annual Growth Rate and Future Opportunities by 2027 ATM Managed Services Market by Service Type (ATM Replenishment & Currency Management, Network Management, Security Management, Incident Management, and Others), and ATM Location (Onsite ATMs, Offsite ATMs, Worksite ATMs, and Mobile ATMs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the ATM Managed Services Market is anticipated to cite a significant CAGR from 2020-2027.

The report presents the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the ATM Managed Services Market. It also doles out in-depth information on the current stratagems adopted by the frontrunners in the industry. At the same time, it also highlights how these smart approaches such as partnership, expansion, group effort, joint undertakings, and others are incorporated to heighten the growth of the market.

Top 10 Players Profiled in the ATM Managed Services Market Report: AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., NCR Corporation, and NHAUSA.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the global economy negatively. The report provides a short overview of the impact of coronavirus on the global market. The ATM Managed Services Market report focuses on the imperative strategies embraced by the leading players throughout this global health crisis. Nevertheless, a lot of safety measures are being carried out by most government bodies across the world, when mass rollout of inoculation has also been instigated in several countries. This factor is projected to help the market recuperate really soon. Hence, the report also portrays the post pandemic scenario of ATM Managed Services Market.

Key Segmentation-

Key market segments

By Service Type

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

Network Management

Security Management

Incident Management

Others

By ATM Location

Onsite ATMs

Offsite ATMs

Worksite ATMs

Mobile ATMs

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Cardtronics

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FUJITSU

Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

NCR Corporation

NHAUSA

