Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Metropolis Council on Monday voted to approve a $1 million settlement cost for the household of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white law enforcement officials in June 2020. The capturing got here simply weeks after the loss of life of George Floyd below the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. It sparked a brand new wave of demonstrations in Atlanta towards police brutality and racial injustice.

A particular prosecutor appointed to contemplate the case introduced in August that the usage of lethal power was “objectively cheap.” Pete Skandalakis, government director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, mentioned he wouldn’t pursue expenses towards Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks, and Officer Devin Brosnan.

Attorneys for the Brooks’ household say they continue to be disenchanted that no expenses had been introduced towards the officers, however they mentioned Monday that Brooks’ household is happy to have reached a settlement with the town. The wrongful loss of life lawsuit was filed in September 2021 by Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, and his property.

The Metropolis Council voted 15-0 Monday to approve the settlement.

“This grieving household has been by way of a lot throughout this course of. Though the kids of Mr. Brooks have misplaced their father, settling the case will undoubtedly help them with future plans as they arrive of age,” the household’s attorneys mentioned in a press release.

Additionally they mentioned they “proceed to carry out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene on this matter.”

Police responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints of a person sleeping in a automobile within the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant. Police physique digicam video reveals the 2 officers having a relaxed dialog with Brooks for about 40 minutes.

Then, when the officers informed Brooks he’d had an excessive amount of to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him, Brooks resisted in a wrestle caught on sprint digicam video. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of many officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. Rolfe fired his gun, and an post-mortem discovered that Brooks was shot twice within the again.

Then-Police Chief Erika Shields resigned lower than 24 hours after the capturing, and protesters set hearth to the Wendy’s, which was later demolished.

Rolfe was fired the day after Brooks died, however his dismissal was reversed in Could 2021 by the Atlanta Civil Service Board. The board discovered that the town did not comply with its personal procedures for disciplinary actions.