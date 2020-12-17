Athletic Tape Market By Type, Application, Major Players, Key Prospect and Key Players – Kinesio Taping, 3M, SpiderTech
The growth of this market is attributable to the growing demand for this product across various application areas and geographies; however, due to COVID -19, market growth slowed in 2020.
Summary of the Market Report
Scope of the Market
In the study, the segments covered are by type, application, end-use and geography. In terms of revenue and volume, these major categories are further bifurcated into their respective sub-segments. The geography section includes Asia Pacific, North America, the Rest of the World and Europe. In addition, under the scope, the main countries that hold potential for this market have also been mapped.
Market Introduction, Significant Trends and Market Dynamics
Growth in this market is attributable to growing demand for this product across various application areas and geographies; however, due to COVID -19, market growth slowed down in 2020. The effect is supposed to be seen until 2021; but, by the latter half of 2021, the market will again gain momentum. During the forecast period, i.e., 2020 to 2027, the market is expected to experience remarkable growth. Countries throughout North America, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe have also been covered under the scope of the study.
Regional Coverage of Market
- North America Covers U.S., Canada and Mexico,
- Europe Covers Italy, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Others
- Asia Pacific Covers India, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Others
- Rest of the World (RoW) Covers Middle East, Central America, South America, Africa
COVID -19 Impact Analysis
- COVID -19 impact before spread
- COVID -19 impact at present
- COVID -19 impact post recovery
Based on the type of product, the global Athletic Tape market segmented into:
Roll Tape
Pre-cut Bandage
Based on the end-use, the global Athletic Tape market classified into:
Pharmacy & Drugstore
Online Shop
Sports Franchised Store
Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic
Others
And the major players included in the report are:
Kinesio Taping
3M
SpiderTech
KT TAPE
Johnson & Johnson
RockTape
Jaybird & Mais
Mueller
StrengthTape
Atex Medical
Towatek Korea
K-active
Healixon
LP Support
TERA Medical
Kindmax
DL Medical&Health
Socko
Key Pointers of the Report
- Data triangulation method has been followed vigorously and market mapping has been done from supply and demand side
- Drivers and Restraints Impact analysis in short term, medium term and long term have been covered
- The market has been analyzed from 360 degree perspective
- The Market Segments Covered: Type, Product, Geography, Application
- Winning Strategies to be Adopted by the Key Players
Some Additional Key Points of the Report:
SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, PEST Analysis, and Value Chain Analysis are some of the added key points mentioned under the scope of the report.
