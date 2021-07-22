Athletic-style scrubs Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Scrubs are generally referred to the sanitary clothes worn by health professionals such as doctors, surgeons, nurses, midwives, physicians, veterinarians, and other professionals involving patient care. The scrubs were originally designed for its use in operation theatres and have gained wide importance in recent times in the healthcare system. It is considered as a part of surgical attire and consists of top-wear and bottom wear made up of cotton, polyester, or its blend. The athletic-style scrubs are the transformation of typical scrubs with improved quality and advanced fashion. They consist of apparel and accessories for medical professionals with improved fabrics and style. The use of athletic-style scrubs is not limited to the formal attire because new designs and athletic look provided to the scrubs make it plausible to be used as daily wear.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered TiScrubs, FIT Scrubs, BeneFIT, Dagacci Medical Uniform, Grey’s Anatomy Scrubs, Figs Yola, JAANUU, IguanaMed, Scrubs & Beyond, Medelita, Cherokee, Wonder Wink, Murse World, Body Intelligence Scrubs, New Balance Scrubs, Dickies, Koi Scrubs.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The requirement of the athletic-style scrubs has doubled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletic scrubs are mainly designed for medical professionals with advanced protection from micro-organisms, thereby increasing the demand by the front line health professionals.

The supply chain and the distribution channels such as specialty stores have been shut down due to the social distancing regulation.

The post COVID-19 scenario is anticipated to be profitable for the athletic scrubs as there is a surge in demand for more protective scrubs.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in fashion and style in almost every part of the world has created the requirement of fashionable and comfortable scrubs for medical professionals. Initially, the purpose of scrubs was to protect from the pathogens and harmful diseases to the health care workers in the operating rooms and hospitals, but as the technology advanced the focus has been inclined toward providing safety, comfort, and style to the surgical attire.

The surge in innovation and technology, awareness about harmful pathogenic diseases, the requirement of comfort in the work apparel, increased disposable income, latest fashion and trends, increase in social media activities, e-commerce, improvement in the quality of fabrics, constantly upgrading styles, use of designs and printing on the scrubs and increasing collaborations are the key drivers which lead the growth of global athletic-style scrubs market. However, the availability of traditional scrubs, high price of athletic-style scrubs, less awareness about the product, and regulatory hurdles in the healthcare system hinder the market growth.

The global athletic-style scrubs market trends are as follows:

The collaboration of style with comfortable scrubs

Athletic-style scrubs are the innovation in the scrub market and have gained popularity among the health professionals as well as other people. They are designed in such a manner that they can be worn as the surgical apparel and for daily wear as well. The health care scrubs are required to be safe and not with many accessories for the safety of patients and health care worker also, therefore the key manufacturers have been designing apparel with the athletic style. The fabric used for the athletic-style scrubs is similar to the fabric used for sportswear such as polyester and inhibits properties such as wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial, soft texture, lightweight, flexible, with mesh panels and others.

The key manufactures have been launching athletic-style scrubs with variants in colors such as black, gray, blue, burgundy, and others which are widely accepted by the health care system. They are also available in various designs and styles according to the requirement. The designs such as cartoon characters are developed on the scrubs which can be specially used by pediatricians. Ti Scrubs, the leading brand and first developer of athletic-style scrubs have launched scrub tops, scrub bottoms, scrub caps, scrub jackets, under scrubs, medical hijabs, medical arm sleeves and veterinary scrubs which are pet hair resistant. These all apparels are designed in the athletic style and provided with unique look and comfort.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global athletic-style scrubs industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global athletic-style scrubs market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global athletic-style scrubs market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global athletic-style scrubs market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

