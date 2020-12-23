Athletic Footwear Market Revenue Surge to USD 120,000 Million by 2026

According to the research study,the global Athletic Footwear market in 2019 was approximately USD 98,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 120,000 Million by 2026.

Athletic footwear also referred to as athletic shoes are mainly designed for sports and other outdoor and physical activities. The athletic shoes are utilized for running in a marathon, basketball, football, tennis, and rugby. However, the global consumption pattern of athletic shoes indicates a trend of these being used as casual footwear by people of all age groups. Considerable developments in the new material have made the material selection process more complicated and time-consuming for shoe designers. The parameters largely considered while material selection includes fabric performance, durability, aesthetic appearance, price, and availability at the manufacturing facility.

Top Market Players

Prominent companies studied in research reports include Asics Corporation, Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, New Balance, Inc., Skechers Inc., Under Armor, and other regional industry participants. New product launches, online sale discounts, and premium branding are the key business strategies used by global industry participants.

Global Athletic Footwear Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Sports shoes

Running and walking shoes

Hiking and backpacking shoes

Aerobic and gym wear shoes

Global Athletic Footwear Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Men

Women

Kids

Frequently new product launches, sales through online marketing channels, and an investment in research for innovative product development are the strategies adopted by companies, which have enhanced the growth of the athletic footwear market. The market is extremely competitive with the major companies making large investments in distribution and marketing channels, and brand building. As the market is growing rapidly, numerous small-scale manufacturers are tending to invest in business expansion and hence offer tough competition to the major athletic footwear companies.

Primary regional segments identified in the research study include Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific segment represents the major market share in terms of revenue and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the market forecast. Growing population, increasing penetration of international brands, and emerging local market players are contributing to the market growth in the region

