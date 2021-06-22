Athletic Footwear Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2022 Globally- Allied Market Research

” The end users comprise men, women, and kids. The men segment occupied a prominent share of 52.5% in the global athletic footwear industry, followed by the women segment in 2015. The huge consumer base of men segment enabled it to acquire the largest market share in the global athletic footwear market. The kids’ segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, penetration of athletic footwear is expected to increase amongst women in developing countries owing to increasing consciousness towards health and fitness. “

Athletic Footwear Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $114.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the period 2016 – 2022. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue in 2015, followed by Europe.

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1397

The segmentation by type includes sports shoes, running & walking shoes, hiking & backpacking shoes, and aerobic & gym wear shoes. Running & walking shoes accounted for the maximum market share of 40.7% in 2015, due to their widespread adoption as daily wear shoes by consumers, worldwide. North America exhibited the highest penetration of aerobic and gym wear shoes in 2015, owing to consumers involvement in gym and dance classes in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Within the sport shoes category, soccer accounted for the momentous market share of 28.5% in 2015, due to growing popularity of the sport across the globe.

Asia-Pacific would lead the market throughout the analysis period, followed by Europe. The market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth driven by the increasing disposable income, rising health awareness, and increasing demand for fashion footwear.

Get detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1397

Key Findings of Athletic Footwear Market:

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market in terms of growth on account of increasing disposable income, rising health awareness, and increasing demand for fashionable athletic footwear

Men segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in the global athletic footwear market followed by the women segment

Tennis shoes are expected to be the fastest moving shoes segment within the sport shoes market, followed by soccer shoes

Product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers have been the key growth strategies used by existing market players to increase their business and market share. The key companies profiled include Asics Corporation, Adidas AG and Puma SE, VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., FILA, Inc., New Balance, Inc., Skechers Inc., K-Swiss, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1397

ABOUT US:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defence and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT US:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research