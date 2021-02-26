Athletic footwear Market – Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2028

Global athletic footwear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 96.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle and technological advancements.

Competitive Analysis: Global athletic footwear market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the athletic footwear market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation., K-Swiss., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, Inc., WOODLAND WORLDWIDE., Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC amongst others.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the subsequent aspects:

Athletic footwear Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of worldwide Athletic footwear market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is employed to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

during this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Athletic footwear as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Athletic footwear Manufacturers

Athletic footwear Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Athletic footwear Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

