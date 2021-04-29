Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market Growing Demand Rapidly 2021 With Major Players Mylan N.V. Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. Sanofi-Aventis

Athlete’s Foot Treatment: Introduction

Athlete’s foot is a common fungal infection of feet that causes the scaling and blistering of the soles, fissures at toes, painful and burning sensations, and itching rashes. The athlete’s foot is also known as tinea pedis.

Athlete’s foot infection spreads in the warmth and moist conditions, especially inside the shoes. It commonly affects the area between the toes.

It is a contagious disease and spreads from person to person, or by walking on contaminated surfaces. There are different types of fungus that can cause the athlete’s foot and can be contracted through different sites such as fitness gyms, communal showers, swimming pool, from contaminated socks and shoes.

Athlete’s foot can be treated with home remedies. Moreover, several over-the-counter treatments are available for treating athlete’s foot.

Athlete’s Foot Treatment: Key Drivers

The global athlete’s foot treatment market is primarily driven by high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of athlete’s foot across the globe

It is estimated that around 70% of people across the globe are likely to develop athlete’s foot at some point

Moreover, easy availability of over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for the athlete’s foot, new product development, and low cost are likely to drive the market during the forecast period

Antifungals Drug Class Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of drug class, the global athlete’s foot market can be segmented into antifungal and corticosteroids. The antifungal segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Antifungals are first line of treatment used for athlete’s foot. Most commonly used antifungal drugs are clotrimazole, econazole, ketoconazole, miconazole, terbinafine, griseofulvin, itraconazole, terbinafine, and sulconazole.

Retail Pharmacies Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunity

In terms of distribution channel, the global athlete’s foot treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies

The retail pharmacies segment is projected to dominate global athlete’s foot treatment market and is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global athlete’s foot treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

High prevalence of athlete’s foot in the region, well-established health care facilities, and high awareness about athlete’s foot are likely to contribute to dominant share of the region during the forecast period

The athlete’s foot treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors attributable to high CAGR in Asia Pacific are rapidly growing number of patient population with athlete’s foot, large number of retail pharmacies stores, and improving health care infrastructure.

Moreover, high growth rate of health care industry in Asia Pacific, easy access to health care facilities, and increase in investments in health care by leading market players in the Asia Pacific are estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global athlete’s foot treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of international players holding key market share in global market. Key players operating in the global athlete’s foot treatment market are: Mylan N.V. Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. Sanofi-Aventis Bayer AG Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Abbott Laboratories Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Global Bone Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market: Research Scope

Global Bone Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market, by Drug Class

Antifungals

Corticosteroids

Global Bone Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Bone Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market, by Region

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



