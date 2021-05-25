Athleisure Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2020–2028

The current report on the Athleisure Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the business vertical and offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with its key segments. The study includes an accurate estimate of the current industry scenario along with the market size, market volume, and revenue garnered by the industry. The report delivers radical data about the competitive landscape of the Athleisure industry and a thorough bifurcation of the regions where the Athleisure market has established a significant footing. The report further estimates the market scenario in context with the COVID-19 pandemic. The report analyses the current market scenario along with the effects of the COVID-19 on the present and future scenario. The report also focuses on the key changes, progress, or hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Players Operating in Global Athleisure Market:

Adidas Ag (Adidas)

Asics Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Nike, Inc. (Nike)

PVH Corp.

Puma Se

The Gap, Inc.

The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC))

Under Armour, Inc.

The Athleisure market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Sneakers

Joggers

Leggings

Hoodies

Others

By Gender (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Athleisure market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

It provides useful information about the global Athleisure industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Athleisure market are all covered in this report.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

