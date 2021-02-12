Atherectomy Devices Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard

The Atherectomy Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies and analyses the post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The market for Atherectomy devices is majorly driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries. In minimally invasive surgery, doctors use a variety of methods to operate with minimal damage to the body, as opposed to traditional open surgery method. Generally, minimally invasive surgery is associated with less pain, a shorter hospital stay, and fewer complications. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure generally used to treat arteries. The demand for this surgery is increasing at a very high rate due to several factors that include – less pain, shorter hospital stay, less scarring, less injury to tissue, and higher accuracy rate.

Major Market Players with an in-depth analysis: Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends



Directional Atherectomy Segment Holds a Major Share in the Market

The directional atherectomy segment of the market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast years over other products as it offers certain advantage such as low treatment cost, improved efficiency, etc. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive atherectomy procedures will boost the demand for atherectomy devices.

Various clinical trials to prove the efficacy of the device also contribute to the high demand. Trials such as DEFINITIVE LE (determination of effectiveness of the SilverHawk peripheral plaque excision system for infrainguinal vessels/lower extremities treatment) and EASE (Endovascular Atherectomy Safety and Effectiveness) displayed success rate of more than 90% assuring the effectiveness of the concerned devices. Such factors, along with the global presence of medical devices across developed and emerging market, drive the demand of directional atherectomy devices.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the market. Additionally, segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help readers to focus on the right areas of the global Atherectomy Devices market.

The report assesses the strengths and weaknesses of competitors using competitive analysis tools. In the report, It also provides comprehensive production and shipment analysis from point of origin to end user purchase. Furthermore, latest industry developments have been included to help users stay ahead of their competitors. Apart from the production share of regional markets analyzed in the report, readers are informed about gross margin, price, revenue, and production growth rate of Atherectomy Devices market.

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends of Atherectomy Devices market to give holistic view on Atherectomy Devices Market.

