Até Que a Vida Nos Separe: The Portuguese series is available worldwide on Netflix

It’s an RTP production – NiT considered it one of the best series of 2021. It will be available to all subscribers.

The RTP series Até Que a Vida Nos Separe arrives on Netflix on February 10th. For the first time, a non-original Portuguese production from the streaming platform will be available to all subscribers to the service around the world.

That means more than 203 million subscribers can watch this dramatic comedy directed by Manuel Pureza and written by Tiago R. Santos, Hugo Gonçalves and João Tordo. The main actors include Rita Loureiro, Dinarte Branco, José Peixoto, Henriqueta Maya, Madalena Almeida and Diogo Martins. The project consists of eight episodes.

The story follows the Paixão family organizing weddings on their family farm. Paradoxically, however, the parents are in the middle of a divorce process. NiT considered it one of the best series of 2021. Find out why in this article.

