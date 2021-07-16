At the weekend there is an illustration market in the Casa do Capitão

In addition to this initiative, you can attend two concerts and three DJ sets in the bakery in the Hub Criativo do Beato.

You can also rely on good music.

The Captain’s House is evolving every month. After opening a new stage for different types of performances, the space in Beato’s Creative Hub will now receive the illustration market.

This coming weekend, July 17th and 18th, you can enter the illustration market from 12 noon – with free admission. There are several guests: illustrator Carolina Celas, Ar.Co (Center for Art and Communication), Apre !, Fica – Oficina Criativa, “Dois Spots” magazine, illustrator Inês Viegas Oliveira, It’s a Book (a bookstore for children), the Lavandaria Studio Shop, Oficina do Cego, Serrote Verlag, Triciclo Verlag and Mago Studio.

The event takes place until 8 p.m. in the Pastelaria da Casa do Capitão and of course the music should not be missing. On Saturday at 5 p.m. he will be able to see Catarina Munhá’s concert. At the same time on Sunday, Admiral Ramos will be with him at the illustration market. You can also have three DJ sets. The first takes place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the others take place on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Casa do Capitão is a pop-up initiative by the company responsible for Musicbox, which appeared in the Beato Creative Hub last summer. There you can relax on the terrace with a cocktail or snack.