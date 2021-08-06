At the age of 91, Clint Eastwood released the trailer for his new film

“Cry Macho” is a western drama that will premiere in Portugal in October. It’s an adaptation of a book.

One of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, Clint Eastwood is still active at 91 and showing no signs of slowing down. “Cry Macho” is your next project – performed and in the lead role by you. The trailer was released on Thursday, August 5th.

The narrative follows the journey of an old rodeo star who helps a young man who is running away from his alcoholic family to enter the US state of Texas from Mexico. The plot is based on a book by N. Richard Nash, who already had plans to bring the story to the cinema, but so far without success.

“Cry Macho” is slated to premiere in Portuguese cinemas on October 21st. The cast also includes Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio Garcia Rojas, Paul Lincoln Alayo, Ana Rey, Alexandra Ruddy and Natalia Traven.

