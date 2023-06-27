At Least Three Die in Egyptian Building Collapse

CAIRO — No less than three individuals had been killed when a 14-story condominium constructing collapsed within the coastal metropolis of Alexandria in northern Egypt, authorities stated Tuesday.

The high-rise constructing collapsed early on Monday, and preliminary experiences stated eight individuals had been lacking beneath the rubble.

On Tuesday, the town authorities confirmed that three our bodies had been pulled out of the rubble however didn’t say if anybody was nonetheless lacking. Two individuals had been reported injured within the collapse however have since been discharged from the hospital.

It was additionally not instantly recognized what triggered the collapse. Such incidents are frequent in Egypt, the place shoddy development is widespread in shantytowns, poor metropolis neighborhoods and rural areas.