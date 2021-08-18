At least every second person in Germany fully vaccinated | free press

In terms of vaccinations, the limit of 50 percent has now been exceeded everywhere. However, there are major differences between the individual federal states.

Berlin (dpa) – With the corona vaccinations, at least every second inhabitant is now fully vaccinated in all 16 states. Saxony was the last state to reach the 50 percent mark at 50.1 percent, according to data from the Federal Ministry of Health.

Four states are already above 60 percent: Bremen with 68.3 percent fully vaccinated inhabitants, Saarland with 62.5 percent, Schleswig-Holstein with 61.4 percent and North Rhine-Westphalia with 60.3 percent. Nationally, 57.8 percent of the population – 48.1 million people – has been fully vaccinated.

52.8 million people or 63.5 percent of the population have now received at least one first vaccination. The number of first vaccinations is increasing again, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. In the two preceding weeks, more than 92,000 people received their first vaccination on Tuesday and about 75,000 on Tuesday.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn again called on people who had not been vaccinated to participate. “Every vaccination brings us all more safety and normality,” the CDU politician wrote on Twitter. He pointed out that on Tuesday, 22,500 children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 were vaccinated for the first time – that’s more than 20 percent of all first vaccinations that day.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of 25.1 percent of all children in this age group are vaccinated at least once – 16.0 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) also spoke out on Monday in favor of corona vaccinations for all children from 12 years old.