At least 33 dead in an explosion at a school in Kabul | Free press

Kabul (AP) – At least 33 people died in an explosion at a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday. At least 55 others were injured, an Interior Ministry spokesman announced.

What caused the explosion is still unclear. The victims are said to be civilians, mainly young girls. Eyewitnesses reported missile attacks in a predominantly Shia area to the west of the city. Other reports mentioned a car bomb. The Interior Ministry reported that the area had been cordoned off without providing details. TV images showed backpacks scattered on the floor, blood-stained notebooks and people desperate for relatives.

The non-governmental organization Emergency announced on Twitter that one dead and 26 injured had been admitted to the hospital it operates in Kabul. The victims are almost all girls between the ages of twelve and twenty.

There are fears that the number of victims could continue to rise. Well-connected journalist Bilal Sarwari wrote on Twitter that at least 53 people had died and more than 150 were injured.

Serious attacks have been repeated in the past against civilian institutions such as education centers or sports clubs in the district where the attack took place, which is mainly inhabited by Shia Hasara. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia has claimed many of them for themselves. Sunni extremists, such as members of the IS terrorist militia, are fighting Shias like apostates.

There have been no major bombings in the capital, Kabul, for a long time since the militant Islamist Taliban signed an agreement with the US last year. Instead, many politicians, clergy, and intellectuals were deliberately murdered.

At first, no one confessed to the attack. The Taliban denied their involvement. An Interior Ministry spokesman wrote on Twitter that there was no doubt that the attack was an act of the Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani also blamed the Taliban. These have again shown that not only are they not ready to resolve the crisis peacefully, but rather that they are sabotaging the peace process, according to a statement from the presidential palace. The Afghan government has been in peace talks with the Taliban since September last year. However, these steps hit the spot.

The US Ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, described the attack as “horrific”. This “unforgivable attack” on children is an attack on the future of Afghanistan. The EU also condemned the act and spoke of an attack on all people around the world who stand up for the rights of women and girls and the right to education.

Observers feared a deterioration in the security situation in Afghanistan around May 1 and beyond. The date marks the official beginning of the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan. This must be completed by September 11 at the latest.

Many now see the time as a test of whether the Afghan security forces, trained for years by US and NATO forces and backed up in combat, can defend the government and ensure security in the country.