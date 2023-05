At Least 3 Die in Clashes on Iranian-Afghan Border

“We is solely not going to allow the rights of our of us to be violated,” Mr. Raisi talked about.

On Saturday morning, the Taliban administration’s minister of worldwide affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with Iran’s prime diplomat in Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, to debate the water dispute, amongst completely assorted parts, according to Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Abroad Affairs.

“Making excuses for wrestle and harmful actions is solely not all by the curiosity of any of the occasions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Safiullah Padshah contributed reporting.