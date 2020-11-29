At least 25 soldiers killed in an attack in Afghanistan | Free press

A vehicle explodes on a military base. Many members of the security forces are killed. It is not yet known who was behind the attack.

Kabul (AP) – At least 25 soldiers were killed in an attack in the Afghan province of Ghazni. Many other security forces were injured in the attack, provincial councils said Sunday.

According to this information, a vehicle loaded with explosives had entered and detonated a military base. At first, no one confessed to the attack. The militant Islamist Taliban are active in the hard-won province. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia is also active in the country and regularly carries out attacks.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been engaged in peace talks for more than two months. Meanwhile, the conflict in the country continues brutally. On Saturday, however, both sides reported the first progress of the talks. Both parties agreed on important procedural issues about two weeks ago.