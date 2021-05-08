At least 25 dead in an explosion at a school in Kabul | Free press

The withdrawal of international troops from Afghans is accompanied by renewed violence: in the capital there is an explosion at a school with many deaths. The cause is still unclear.

Kabul (AP) – At least 25 people died in an explosion at a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday. At least 52 others were injured, the Interior Ministry announced. What caused the explosion is still unclear.

The victims would be civilians. Eyewitnesses reported missile attacks in a Shia area west of the city. Other reports speak of a car bomb. The Interior Ministry reports that the area has been cordoned off, without giving details.

Despite international forces starting to withdraw from Afghanistan, violence continues in the crisis country, where rebel Islamists fight against the NATO-backed government. Observers fear a further deterioration in the security situation.

About 10,000 NATO soldiers from the Resolute Support training mission, including about 2,500 soldiers from the US and about 1,100 from Germany, will leave the country by September 11. The date marks the twentieth anniversary of the 2001 US terrorist attacks that prompted the deployment. Material has been removed from the country for weeks. Peace talks between the militant Islamist Taliban and the government in Kabul are now stalling.

Just a few days ago, another district in the country fell to the Taliban. According to Bismillah Atasch Provincial Council, Islamists have taken Burka district in Baghlan province to the north after fighting with security forces. In other parts of the country, government security forces have repulsed several Taliban offensives in recent days.

In the provincial capitals of Gasni and Kalat, fighting subsided after the deployment of additional government forces. Security forces were also making progress in Helmand province in the south of the country, county councilors said Wednesday. Kabul had sent special forces to the region and carried out air raids in several districts.

