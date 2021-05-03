At least 15 dead in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan | Free press

International forces are starting to withdraw, but the situation in Afghanistan remains extremely tense. Countless deaths have again been caused by attacks by the Taliban.

Kabul (dpa) – At least 15 security forces were killed in various attacks by Taliban Islamist fighters in western Afghanistan.

At least seven soldiers were killed in an attack on an army outpost in the village of Schiwan in Balak Buluk district, as Farah province governor Taj Mohammad Jahid told the German news agency on Monday.

The extremists had dug a tunnel to the pole and placed explosives underneath. One soldier was captured during the attack and several others were able to flee to the nearest army base. The Taliban confessed to the attack and said they had taken weapons with them at the checkpoint.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Taliban fighters attacked the Farsi district in Herat province on Monday evening and fired two car bombs. At least eight government security forces were killed and at least four others were injured in the skirmishes, a local security official who wanted to remain anonymous, the Dpa said. There was a lack of ammunition, he said – and said the Taliban could attack again the following night.

Parallel to the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, which officially began on Saturday, the situation in the crisis country remains tense. In mid-April, US President Joe Biden announced that he would be bringing the troops home from May 1.

About 10,000 NATO soldiers from the Resolute Support training mission, including about 2,500 soldiers from the US and about 1,100 from Germany, will now leave the country by September 11. The date marks the twentieth anniversary of the 2001 US terrorist attacks that prompted the deployment.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99