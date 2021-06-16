At-Home Testing Kits Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Chembio Diagnostics, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Data Bridge Market Research added research report on the At-Home Testing Kits Market provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2028. The report provides the overall scope of the market including future supply and demand, emerging market trends, high growth opportunity, and in-depth analysis of the future prospect of the market. In addition, it offers data analysis on risk factors, challenges, and possible new routes in the market. It comprises of industry analysis with accurate estimates and forecasts that helps gain complete research solutions with maximum At-Home Testing Kits industry. It is the confirmed source to get valuable market insights and make better decisions about the important business strategies. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the At-Home Testing Kits market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers a detailed analysis on current COVID-19 pandemic conditions and its future impacts on the growth of overall market.

The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

The major players of the At-Home Testing Kits market are:

Abbott

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Rapikit, BTNX INC

bioLytical Laboratories Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc

BD

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

PRIMA Lab SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Bionime Corporation

SA Scientific

ARKRAY USA, Inc

Everlywell, Inc

Nova Biomedical

Eurofins Viracor, Inc

SelfDiagnostics OU

AdvaCare Pharma

AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd

BioSure UK

Atlas Medical UK

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biosynex

Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd

Atomo Diagnostics

RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD, Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc)

Sterilab Services

Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc)

MP BIOMEDICALS

At-Home Testing Kits Market Segmentation:

By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types)

By Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types)

By Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric)

By Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types)

By Usage (Disposable and Reusable)

By Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies)

Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, diabetes, infectious diseases, glucose tests, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and other test types. In 2021, glucose tests segment augment the at-home testing kits market due to the increasing awareness of people towards staying healthy.

On the basis of type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream, test panel, dip card and other form types. In 2021, cassette segment dominates the overall at-home testing kits market as people are adopting self-tests to verify their health conditions at a convenience of home at low costs.

On the basis of age, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric. In 2021, adult segment holds the maximum at-home testing kits market share as self-testing is very convenient, economical and it provides privacy to the person.

On the basis of sample type, the at-home testing kits market has been segmented into urine, blood, saliva and other sample types. In 2021, urine segment dominates the at-home testing kits market as increasing the testing capacity and favourable government policies for self-tests are driving the segment growth.

On the basis of usage, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment augments the at-home testing kits market due to the high prevalence of HIV which has fuelled the adoption of HIV self-test kits.

On the basis of distribution channels, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug store, supermarket/hypermarket and online pharmacies. In 2021, retail pharmacies segment holds the strong share in at-home testing kits market due to the favourable government initiatives to increase awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape and At-Home Testing Kits Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Bionime Corporation, SA Scientific, ARKRAY USA, Inc., Everlywell, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. , SelfDiagnostics OU, AdvaCare Pharma, AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd, BioSure UK, Atlas Medical UK, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biosynex, Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd, Atomo Diagnostics, RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD, Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc), Sterilab Services, Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc), MP BIOMEDICALS among others.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the At-Home Testing Kits Market? What are the key factors driving the At-Home Testing Kits market? What is an eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the At-Home Testing Kits market is predicted to grow? What are the risks and challenges facing the At-Home Testing Kits market? Who are the key vendors in the At-Home Testing Kits market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global At-Home Testing Kits Market? What helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments?

At-Home Testing Kits Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

