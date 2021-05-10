At-Home Testing Kits Market 2021: Potential Opportunities, Industry Overview, Developments, Share Forecast to 2027| Abbott, OraSure Technologies, BD, Nureca

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added study titled, “Global At-Home Testing Kits Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2021 – 2027”. This market research report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, market dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global market. As today’s businesses greatly demand the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting for such market research report is vital for the businesses. This market study has been analyzed and takes into account the CAGR of the market, valuation, volume, revenue (historical and forecast), sales (current and future), and other key factors related to At-Home Testing Kits market. This report describes the realistic concepts of the market in a simple and plain manner in this report. This report consists of a detailed executive summary together with a At-Home Testing Kits market exposure furnishing overall information of different segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. The report further covers the consumption rate, product rate, product types, applications, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, import and export, cost, and market influencing factors.

At-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2027 from USD 8.87 billion in 2019, while registering this growth at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Abbott

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

BD

Nureca

USA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Alere

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens

Advacare Pharma LLP

Danaher

Bright Health Care Private Limited

At-Home Testing Kits Market Segmentation:

By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Cholesterol, Blood Glucose, Infectious Diseases, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit, Others)

By Form Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Others)

At-Home Testing Kits Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers At-Home Testing Kits Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in At-Home Testing Kits Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global At-Home Testing Kits Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global At-Home Testing Kits Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America At-Home Testing Kits by Countries

6: Europe At-Home Testing Kits by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific At-Home Testing Kits by Countries

8: South America At-Home Testing Kits by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s At-Home Testing Kits by Countries

10: Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Segment by Types

11: Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Segment by Applications

12: At-Home Testing Kits Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and At-Home Testing Kits Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the at-home testing kits market report are Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Nureca Inc. USA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens, Advacare Pharma LLP, Danaher, Bright Health Care Private Limited, True Diagnostics Inc., Abacus Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Medtronic, NecLife, Trividia Health, Inc., NIPRO, Quidel Corporation and bioMérieux SA among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Scope and Market Size

Based on test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, cholesterol, blood glucose, infectious diseases, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and others.

On the basis of form type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream and others.

At-home testing kits market has also been segmented based on the sample type into urine, blood, saliva and others.

At-Home Testing Kits Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

