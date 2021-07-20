At-home hair dye Market Worth by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2026

At-home hair dye market is expanding at considerable CAGR growth rate and is expected to continue its growth during forecast period due to increase of fashion trends in the population and growth in need for hair dye to look good and young. Sometimes they need hair dye to match the trend of Bollywood and Hollywood stars by applying different colors to their hair. Homecare dye is gaining significant popularity among the people owing to its affordability and easy availability in different colors, users can purchase according to texture of their hair and providing detail about their allergies. Hair Dye will always be in demand as customers are applying harsh shampoos and conditioners on their skin and their hair will become grey or white before their age. Home hair Dye has been prepared while considering various allergies of the customers. Increasing advertisement and social media influence is expected to boost the demand for the hair dyes during forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($) Segments covered Gender, Composition, Distribution Channel and Region Regions covered North America (U.S.,Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, , Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies covered L’Oreal, Revlon, Avon, Johnson & Johnson, Clairol, John Frieda, Madison Radiant, Procter& Gamble, Garnier Olia, and Schwarzkopf Color

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

In COVID-19,the lockdown has been positively impacting on the at-home hair dye market and demand seems to be increasing as people are suggested to stay at their homes to stop spared of covid-19 infections. So people choose to dye their hairs in home, instead of going to salon. Furthermore, lockdown has largely impacted the production facilities, transportation and supply chain, which is expected to hamper the growth of the at-home hair dye market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Growing urbanization, busy life style and increasing fashionable trend of coloring hair is expected to bolster the demand for At-home hair dye during forecast period. It is available for both male& female. Hair Dye bifurcate into two type Natural and chemical dye. Most of customer prefer to choose the natural dye color over chemical color. Chemical dye has more chances of burning of scalp, harsh smells and afterwards more chances of patches on their skin.There will be risk of cancer for applying chemical dye. The trend of coloring hair is increasing in sales of home dye colors. Teenager follows the trends of highlighting their colors and they want vibrant colors i.e. brown, dark red and pink. Social media and celebrity endorsements majorly influencing millennial population, which further adds to the growth of the at-home hair dye market. However, Growing risk of cancer due to chemicals present in hair colorants is limiting the growth of hair color market across the globe.

Home Hair Dye provides their customer provide variety option of colors that will match their skin tone and volume of hair. Some customer prefer to choose their hair dye ammonia free because they have some sort of allergies.

Most preferring Brand in Home Dye Market

L’Oreal Brand has been gaining major popularity among the consumers as customers trust these brands to provide good and genuine products. L’Oreal understands the wants and preferences of their customers. They are producing more organic hair colors over Chemical dye.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Gender Male

Female

Unisex Composition Organic/Natural

Conventional Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channels

Others

