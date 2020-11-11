At Christmas, the studio sends out a particularly moving advertisement!

The end of 2020 is drawing near and the days between us and Christmas are fading. To celebrate this, the Disney studio just released a particularly moving advertisement.

A pub full of poetry

2020 will be a special year for everyone, including Disney. For the first time in a long time, only one big-eared film will have benefited from a theatrical release: En Avant from the Pixar studio. Despite the difficult health environment and layoffs at DisneyLand, Disney should be pretty proud of its record: The Disney + platform is a complete success, and several films are expected on SVOD by the end of the year: the live-action adaptation of Mulan and Soul, the latest film from the Pixar studio. In terms of series, we discover the episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian as the weeks go by and we are impatiently waiting for the release of the WandaVision miniseries, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to be released on Disney +.

As you understand, there will be plenty of dates for the end of the year celebrations on Disney +. And the Disney group is determined to celebrate. To this end, they produced a commercial in the form of a three-minute animated short film entitled The Magic of Being Together.

We follow a loving grandmother and her granddaughter Lola for several years. The short film celebrates family values ​​and traditions, symbolized by a Mickey Mouse plush toy from the 1940s that the grandmother gave to her granddaughter. It is particularly touching that this short film, like every commercial, obviously carries a message. Disney has had a very strong connection with Christmas for several decades. Every year of the year the studio released its big animated film around the holiday season, and traditionally the big chains offer Disney animated films on Christmas Day. The message is clear: even as times change, there is one thing that won’t change: Disney will always be there to make the holiday season happy.