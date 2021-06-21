At CAGR of 6.5%, Medium Voltage Cables Market Will Mark A Excellent Growth By 2022

Medium voltage cables market share is anticipated to increase in Asia-Pacific region, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The China is anticipated to lead the market and witness high demand for medium voltage cables.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization has been the key driving factor sustaining the growth of the medium voltage cables market. Industrialization and urbanization has been increasing at a much faster pace in the developing economies, resulting in more requirement for power generation, transmission, and distribution and thus is expected to boost the requirement of medium voltage cables. This factor is likely to increase the growth of medium voltage cables industry.

However, Copper and aluminum are metals which are used as conductors to manufacture cables. Volatility in the cost of these metals being traded on the exchange markets cause their prices to go up or down responding to the market forces.

Fluctuations in these metal prices is expected to restrain the market of the medium voltage cables to a certain extent because of uncertainties of the market forces. Conversely, increasing demand for power has led to an increase in the requirement of medium voltage cables. There is increasing reliability on the renewable sources such as solar and wind energies for power generation over coal and significant investments are made in this sector which ensure the attractiveness of this segment. Continuous investments in this sector and the inclination towards renewable sources of power generation is expected to drive the market in the near future.

Top Key players include in this report:

PrysmianSpA

Nexans

NKT Cables

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Brugg Cables

Dubai Cable Company Private Limited

Leoni AG

Southwire Company LLC

TPC Wires

General Cables Corporation

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Key Findings of Medium Voltage Cable Market:

The medium voltage cables market forecast is studied from 2015 to 2022.

Medium voltage cables market size is provided in terms of revenue.

In Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, high urbanization rate is estimated to accelerate the growth of underground cables on account of limited space availability for new and existing substations

In North America, offshore wind capacity addition is expected to increase in the coming years due to the vast wind energy potential available on the U.S. Coasts.

The submarine segment is expected to witness robust growth rates during the forecast period

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to provide a competitive outlook of the medium voltage cables market.

