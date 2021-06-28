At CAGR of 15.5%, Solar Battery Market to Generate $360.4 Million by 2027

Supportive government regulations for usage of photovoltaic technology drive the global solar farm market. However, high cost associated with installation hinders the market growth. Contrarily, increase in demand for renewable energy presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on type, lithium ion battery emerged as the market leader in 2019. This is attributed to high charge and discharge efficiencies of lithium ion batteries, which help in harvesting large amount of energy. For instance, the average efficiency of lithium ion battery is 90-95%, whereas for lead acid it is around 80-85%.

Based on end-users, industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to strong demand from various industrial end-users for additional energy storage solutions. Moreover, new incentive and tax credit schemes from governments are expected to further attract new end-users in this sector.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019, owing to rise in concern from governments across emerging nations, such as China, India, and South Korea, regarding renewable energy storage. This is expected to drive the solar battery market growth. Moreover, China being the largest producer of solar power will positively influence the demand for solar battery in this region.

Top Key players include in this report:

BYD Company

Co

Carnegie Clean Energy

Primus Power

LG Chem

EnerSys

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The global solar battery market had immediate impact of COVID-19 due to social distancing norms and shortage of manpower. These led to delayed installations and cancellation of new projects.

In addition, the sharp decline in consumer expenditure highly affected the demand. Reduced expenditure of consumers during the lockdown highly impacted the solar battery market for solar products, including various solar storage systems.

Moreover, the upstream and downstream channels have been affected due to restrictions on movement, which lead to increase in the amount of inventories.

Furthermore, high dependency on Chinese exports for solar cell, solar battery, and solar module negatively impacted the market. India imports around 80% of its solar products from China. As the manufacturing firms in China were idle for the last 6-7 months, it highly impacted the production process in India.

However, shifting trend toward remote working is considered a vital solution to improve the market conditions. Various automation companies utilize remote connectivity to ensure the access to field operators and service engineers who cannot be on site at this time.

These companies are providing control room livestreams, process data, operational insights, and plant key performance indicators to users sheltering at home. Such developments are expected to provide new solar battery market opportunities in post COVID-19 period.

