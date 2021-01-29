At a +8% CAGR of Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market 2021-28: Kapsch TrafficCom, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix

Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) devices are designed to capture and record axle weights and gross vehicle weights as vehicles drive over a measurement site. Unlike static scales, WIM systems are capable of measuring vehicles traveling at a reduced or normal traffic speed and do not require the vehicle to come to a stop.

Weighing in motion involves the weighing of a motion truck. When quartz piezo sensors are installed, Weigh in Motion Systems measure the per-axle weight and gross weight of vehicles as they travel at highway speed. This technology detects axle-spacing so that vehicles can be identified by class.

Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market report provides a strong understanding of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market. Report has been studied using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Thus, this analysis document can facilitate all the business players and also the readers having a keen interest within the development of this market.

Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Key players:-

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works) (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), International Road Dynamics (Quarterhill) (US)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automotive Weigh in Motion Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Automotive Weigh in Motion Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automotive Weigh in Motion Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market segmentation:-

By Vehicle speed:-

Low-Speed

High-Speed

By Type:-

In-road

Bridge Weigh

Onboard

By End-use:-

Highway Toll

Oil & Refinery

Logistics

Others (Agriculture, mining, and other weight-based industries)

By Component:-

Hardware

Software & Services

By Sensor:-

Image Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Bending Plate

Inductive Loop

Magnetic Sensor

Acoustic Detector

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Thermal Sensor

By Function:-

Vehicle Profiling

Axle Counting

Weight Enforcement

Weight-Based Toll Collection

Traffic Data Collection

The Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Automotive Weigh in Motion Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2021-2028 Conclusion of the Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Appendix

