At 9% CAGR, Satellite Payloads Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 18900 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report has added a new report on Satellite Payloads market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Satellite Payloads market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global Satellite Payloads market is valued at 9470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Satellite Payloads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus

Raytheon

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Honeywell

Harris

Boeing

Viasat

Space Exploration Technologies

SSL

Payloads in satellites are the scientific instruments carried by that satellite. A satellite can have multiple Payloads for different type of operations in space. The North American region is estimated to lead the satellite payloads market in 2018. Disruptive technologies in the region?s satellite industry are transforming the way the companies do their businesses, thereby helping them gain a competitive advantage in other regions as well. The satellite payloads market in North America is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Satellite Payloads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Orbit Type

LEO (Low Earth orbit)

GEO (Geosynchronous Earth orbit)

MEO (Medium Earth orbit)

By Payload Weight

Low

Medium

High

By Payload Type

Communication

Imaging

Navigation

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Remote Sensing

Scientific research

Surveillance

Navigation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Satellite Payloads Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite Payloads

1.2 Satellite Payloads Segment By Orbit Type

1.2.1 Global Satellite Payloads Production Growth Rate Comparison By Orbit Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LEO (Low Earth orbit)

1.2.3 GEO (Geosynchronous Earth orbit)

1.2.4 MEO (Medium Earth orbit)

1.3 Satellite Payloads Segment by Application

1.3.1 Satellite Payloads Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Telecommunication

1.3.3 Remote Sensing

1.3.4 Scientific research

1.3.5 Surveillance

1.3.6 Navigation

1.4 Global Satellite Payloads Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Satellite Payloads Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Satellite Payloads Market Size

1.5.1 Global Satellite Payloads Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Satellite Payloads Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Satellite Payloads Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Satellite Payloads Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Satellite Payloads Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Satellite Payloads Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Satellite Payloads Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Satellite Payloads Market Competitive Situation and Trends

