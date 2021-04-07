At 9% CAGR, Live Cell Imaging Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2026
Live Cell Imaging Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Live Cell Imaging Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Live Cell Imaging Market. Live Cell Imaging Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape
In the report, we have covered two proprietary models, the Live Cell Imaging Positioning Matrix and Competitive Strategic Window. The Live Cell Imaging Positioning Matrix analyses the competitive marketplace for the players in terms of product fulfilment and business strategy they adopt to sustain in the Live Cell Imaging market. The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of Live Cell Imaging markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisitions strategies, geography expansion, research & development, new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth in Live Cell Imaging market.
Live Cell Imaging Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.
Global Live Cell Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 1.91 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Live cell imaging can be defined as the study of living cells via analysis systems or high content screening and imaging systems such as cell analyzers, microscopes and many more. These technologies are utilized in number of investigations that offer critical insights into the essential nature of tissue and cellular function. The live cell imaging system hasis become gradually more popular in the healthcare industry. Rising incidence of cancer, surging adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery and increasing investments made in research funding are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of cancer is on surging trend across the globe thereby, the need for live cell imaging is expected to increase around the world. Moreover, increasing application of high content screening (HCS) in personalized medicine and growing development of new drugs are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of high-content screening systems and the shortage of skilled professionals are few factorfactors anticipated to limiting the growth of global live cell imaging market during the forecast period.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Danaher Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Perkinelmer
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Sartorius AG
- Cytosmart Technologies
- Biotek Instruments
The report Live Cell Imaging market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the Live Cell Imaging market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Live Cell Imaging Market report
Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape
- Company market share
- Live Cell Imaging Market Competitive analysis of key market players
- Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors
Chapter 2. Company Profiles
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product portfolio
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope
- Methodology
- Initial data exploration
- Live Cell Imaging Market Statistical model and forecast
- Industry insights and validation
- Live Cell Imaging Market Scope
- Definition
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 4. Executive Summary
- Live Cell Imaging industry 360º synopsis – 2025
- Live Cell Imaging Business trends
- Region trends
Chapter 5. Live Cell Imaging industry Insights
- Live Cell Imaging Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape 2025
- Industry Pitfalls and Challenges
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Live Cell Imaging Market Growth potential analysis
