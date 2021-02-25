At 8.8% CAGR, RNAi Therapeutics Market Size | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends, Business Opportunity and Top Companies Analysis in 2021-2027 | Sanofi, Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Benitec Biopharma

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the RNAi Therapeutics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the RNAi Therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.However, high cost involved in the development of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Key companies Included in RNAi Therapeutics Market:-

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Benitec Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Silence Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Quark

Continuous R&D activities in RNAi therapeutics have revealed its benefits in tackling a range of chronic disorders such as genetic conditions, renal disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and oncology. The effectiveness of the outcomes of RNAi therapies is generating investments in the development of new drugs.

By Molecule Type

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Route of Administration

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Others

By End User

Research and Academic Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Scope of RNAi Therapeutics Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global RNAi Therapeutics Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the RNAi Therapeutics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

RNAi Therapeutics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

