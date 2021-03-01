At 8.1% CAGR, Digital Signage Market Projected to Reach $32.12 Billion By 2026 | Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, and NEC Corporation

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Digital Signage Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Product (Single Screen Display, Video wall, and Kiosk) and Location (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global digital signage market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading digital signage end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global digital signage market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Top 10 leading companies in the global digital signage market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and digital signage products and services. The key players operating in the global digital signage industry include NEC Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Planer System Inc.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current digital signage market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the digital signage

Highlights of the Report:

Competitive landscape of the digital signage Revenue generated by each segment of the digital signage market by 2027. Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the digital signage Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market. Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period. Top impacting factors of the digital signage

Digital Signage Market Key Segments:

By Offering:

Hardware Software Service

By Product:

Single Screen Display Video wall Kiosk

By Location:

Indoor Outdoor

By End-User:

Retail Education Healthcare Corporate Stadiums Government Others

By Region:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific LAMEA

CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 299 Pages]

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Digital Signage Market, By Offering

Chapter 5: Digital Signage Market, By Product

Chapter 6: Digital Signage Market, By Location

Chapter 7: Digital Signage Market, By End User

Chapter 8: Digital Signage Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Company Profile

