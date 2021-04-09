At 8.1% CAGR, Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market Size, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 2549.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4397.4 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to drive growth of Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Market Analysis of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics –

Diabetic foot ulcers are a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, forming as a result of skin tissue breaking down and exposing the layers underneath

There is a more possibility that people with diabetes can develop foot ulcers but good foot care can help prevent them. They’re most common under the big toes and the balls of feet, and they can affect the feet down to the bones. The risk of developing a diabetic foot ulcer increases with in time. The major causes of diabetic ulcers includes; poor circulation, high blood sugar, nerve damage and irritated or wounded feet. A majority of non-infected foot ulcers are treated without surgery; however, if this treatment fails, surgical management may be appropriate. Major surgical procedures to remove the pressure on affected area majorly include the correction of various deformities such as hammertoes, bunions, or bony bumps and shaving or excision of bone. Healing time depends on a variety of factors which includes; wound size and location, pressure on the wound from walking or standing, blood glucose levels, swelling, circulation, wound care and others. Healing may require few weeks or several months. The top priority in treating the diabetic foot syndrome is to avoid a major amputation.

Global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market report is segmented on the basis of product type, ulcer type, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product type, global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is classified into wound care dressings, therapy devices, biologics, antibiotic medications and others. Based upon ulcer type, global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is divided into neuropathic ulcers, neuro-ischemic ulcers and ischemic ulcers. Based on end-user, the diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, specialty clinics and others.

The regions covered in this Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market are Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M Healthcare, ConvaTec, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Coloplast A/S, Smith & Nephew Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis, Inc., BSN Medical GMBH and others.

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide Drives Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market

The major factor driving the growth of global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is increasing incidences of foot ulcers coupled with the increasing prevalence of diabetes. For example; As per National Center for Biotechnology Information; The prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer among diabetic patients in Gondar University Referral Hospital was found to be high. Residence, higher BMI (overweight and obesity), types of diabetes, neuropathy, and foot self-care practice were factors significantly associated with diabetic foot ulcer. In addition, increasing inclination towards the avoidance of surgeries and amputation is also supplementing the growth of diabetic foot ulcer market. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population is also fostering the market growth as this population is more prone to diabetes. However, high cost of ulcer treatments may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing advancements in and adoption of innovative ways of treatments can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

In-depth Analysis of the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in terms of value and Volume

Potential & Niche Segments and Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth Covered

Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Covered in the study

Reecent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape & Strategies of Key Players

Neutral Perspective on Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market Performance

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market

The global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market within the forecast period attributed to large diabetic patient pool due to the an aging population and the growth of minority populations are expected to add to the disease’s prevalence. For example; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; In the United States, Currently, 1 in 10 Americans has Type 2 diabetes and if current trends continue then 1 in 3 people will have Type 2 diabetes by 2050. But if new cases develop as estimated then its prevalence could double or triple over the next 40 years. In addition, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of wound care devices are also supplementing the growth of diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth in global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market owing to the increasing geriatric population which is more prone to diabetes. The aging of the population in China and India will bring with it an increase in the burden of chronic disease. The number of people with diabetes in China is projected to increase 103.4 percent, from 20.8 million to 42.3 million, between 2000 and 2030. In comparison, the rate of diabetes in India is expected to increase 150.5 percent, from 31.7 million to 79.4 million, over the same period.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Wound Care Dressings Alginate Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Surgical Dressings Film Dressing Hydrofiber Dressings Hydrogel Dressings

Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Ultrasound Therapy

Biologics Growth Factors Skin Grafts

Antibiotic Medications

Others

By Ulcer Type:

Neuropathic Ulcers

Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Ischemic Ulcers

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U. S. Canada

Europe U. K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



