At 7.7% CAGR, Vascular Stents Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

Global Vascular Stents Market to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2025.Global vascular stents market is valued at approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in stents and the development of bioresorbable vascular scaffolds are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of vascular stents globally. Rising geriatric population and technological advancements in stents are some of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the global vascular stent market during the forecast period. According to Mayo Clinic, United States, drug-eluting stents are safe and effective (also approved by the Food and Drug Administration). Advanced stents also have a lower rate of restenosis, as per Mayo Clinic, therefore are highly used in angioplasty procedures. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States, vascular diseases are highly prevalent among geriatric population due to age-associated stiffening of heart as well as pulmonary vasculature and pulmonary hypertension. As per National Institute of Health (NIH), United States, about 8.5 % of global population i.e. 617 million people were of age 65 and above in 2015. It is expected that the geriatric population is likely to reach up to approximately 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Moreover, According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, about 125 million people were found to be of 80 years and above in United States. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Korean geriatric population is expected to reach 24.3% by 2030 which is expected to increase the risk factors related to cardio vascular diseases. However, availability of alternative treatment methods for vascular diseases such as drug treatment, product failures and recalls are the factors restraining growth of global vascular stent market during forecast period.

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Biosensors International

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braile BiomÃ©dica

C. R. Bard

Cook Medical

Cordis Corporation

Endologix, Inc.

