At 7.5% of CAGR, Digital Signage Market Expected to Reach $32.46 Billion By 2027 | Sony Corporation NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, ViewSonic Corporation

Digital Signage Market is valued at USD 19.57 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 32.46 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

The increasing number of developments in the field of retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate and rising demand for advanced products that require digitized information management are driving the global digital signage market.

Scope of Digital Signage Market Report-

Digital signage is a part of electrical signage. It uses digital displays for technologies such as LCD, LED, projection and e-paper to display digital images, video, web pages, weather data, restaurant menus, or text. It can be initiated in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants and corporate buildings etc., to offer finding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising. It used as a network of electronic displays that are centrally managed and independently addressable for the display of text, animated or video messages for advertising, information, entertainment and merchandising to targeted audiences. Some of the most common applications such as used in digital signage public information, internal information, product information, information to enhance the customer service experience, brand building, influencing customer behavior, etc.

Digital Signage Market report is segmented on the basis of location, type, size, content, component, technology, application and by regional & country level. Based upon location, digital signage market is classified into in-store and out-store. Based upon type, digital signage market is classified into video walls, video screen, transparent led screen, digital poster, kiosks and others. Based upon size, digital signage market is classified into below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches and more than 52 inches. Based upon content, digital signage market is classified into news, weather, sports, health & wellness and vertically oriented content. Based upon component, digital signage market is classified into hardware, software and service. Based upon technology, digital signage market is classified into LCD, LED and projection. Based upon application, digital signage market is classified into retail, hospitality, entertainment, stadiums & playgrounds, corporate, banking, healthcare, education and transport.

The regions covered in this digital signage market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of digital signage is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Digital signage Companies:

Sony Corporation NEC Corporation,

Samsung Electronics,

LG Electronics,

ViewSonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

iSEMC (HHSD)

Volanti Displays

Planer System Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Digital signage Market Dynamics –

Increasing number of developments in the field of retail, transportation, public infrastructure and rising demand for advanced products that require digitized information management are driving the global digital signage market. According to the, Retail data in 2018 research, North American retailers made $22,430, while those in the UK had monthly revenue of $19,223 per store. However, the factors such as software and hardware compatibility, networking, electrical interface, and connectivity are the few prevailing issues likely to hinder smooth growth of the digital signage market. Furthermore, emerging display technology such as micro LED and quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large-screen displays offer lucrative opportunities for the digital signage market during forecast period.

Digital signage Market Regional Analysis –

North America and Europe is dominating the digital signage market with the potential rate due to rising incidence of dedicated invention suppliers and increasing demand from retail industry will helps in growth of the digital signage market. According to retail data 2019 report, North American retailers had the most revenue, with $31,038.52. Australian retailers monitored not too far ahead, through $29,081.51 per month.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising application in the retail stores, corporate offices, hospitals, and hotels. Growing disposable income has surged the visitors in malls and complex stores in the emerging countries from Asia Pacific. Increasing developments in the field of retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate are expected to create a huge demand for digital signage. According to the E-commerce in Asia Pacific, Retail ecommerce currently accounts for 10.2% of all retail sales in Asia-Pacific and is predictable to raise to 20.4% of the total by 2019 Part of B2C e-commerce sales in the Asia Pacific region from 2010 to 2016.

Key Benefits for Digital signage Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Digital signage Market Segmentation –

By Location: In-store, Out-store

By Type: – Video Walls, Video Screen, Transparent LED Screen, Digital Poster, Kiosks, Others

By Size: Below 32 Inches, 32 to 52 Inches, More than 52 Inches

By Content: News, Weather, Sports, Health & Wellness, Vertically Oriented Content

By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

By Technology: LCD, LED, Projection

By Application: Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Banking, Healthcare, Education, Transport

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Digital Signage Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Digital Signage Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Digital Signage Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

