At 7.5% CAGR, Precipitated Silica Market Size | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025

Precipitated Silica Market is valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.13 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for paints & coatings and rubber from the construction and automotive industry in emerging economies is key impacting factors deriving the growth of the global precipitated silica market.

Precipitated silica is active substance as an anti-caking agent within the food industry. Precipitated silica is used to reinforce bond strength and used as a thickening agent. The substance also imparts uniformity to irregularly shaped particles and absorbs ambient moisture and oils from food particles. Precipitated silica products are used as high-performance flatting agents, thickening agents and anti-corrosion pigments to enhance the performance, workability and sustainability of coatings, paints, inks, adhesives, and sealants. It is also used as a food additive like anticaking agent to avoid clumping. Further, it is used as in supplements, to prevent the varied powdered ingredients from sticking together.

Precipitated silica market report is segmented on the basis of grade, application, end-use industry and by regional & country level. On the basis of grade, the global precipitated silica market is classified into rubber grade, food grade, and non-rubber grade. Based upon application, the global precipitated silica market is classified into additives, free-flow and carrying agents, thickening agents, anti-caking agents, battery separators, and others. Based upon end-use industry, the global precipitated silica market is classified into the rubber industry, food & feed, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, personal care & cosmetics, and others.

The regions covered in this precipitated silica market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of precipitated silica is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Precipitated Silica Companies

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd

Evonik Industries AG Agile Nobel, Inc

Brisil

Solvay S.A.

Oryzasil Silicas Naturais

PPG Industries

CIECH Group

R. Grace & Co.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Oriental Silicas Corporation

Others.

Precipitated Silica Market Dynamics –

Increasing demand for paints & coatings and rubber from the construction and automotive industry in emerging economies is key impacting factors deriving the growth of the global precipitated silica market. In addition, precipitated silica is used as industrial coatings to protect walls, floors, and roofs against heavy rainfall, strong wind and snowfall due to these properties the demand of precipitated silica will increase. Moreover, rise in investment in the global construction sector, Growing personal care & cosmetics industry , food industry, rising disposable income, increasing middle-class population, and rapid urbanization; these factors will increases the precipitated silica market growth in forecast period. According to the Our World in Data, more than 4 billion people live in urban areas across the globe. However, high cost with limited resources of raw materials and stringent government rule & regulation will hamper the development of precipitated silica market. However, innovative advancement in industrial sectors and the increasing investment in research and development are expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of precipitated silica market.

Precipitated Silica Market Regional Analysis –

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global precipitated silica market as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to rapid industrialization, investment in construction and infrastructural development and growing automotive industry in the region. In addition, growing consumption of industrial coatings in oil and gas industries in the major countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey are contributing to regional market growth in forecast period. According to The American Coatings Association (ACA), the third largest export market for U.S. paint and coatings products was China at USD 100 million in 2017. Further, due to growing demand for cosmetics products, oral care products and rapidly growing automotive industry and increasing awareness related to personal hygiene & cleanliness is expected to enhance market growth in this region. China and India are projected to experience vigorous growth followed by other South East Asian countries due to high population provides a significant customer base for personal care, cosmetic, and beauty products. For example, China only spends USD 24 per person annual on personal care and cosmetics products, whereas South Korea and Japan spend USD 171 and USD 174 annually.

North America is second largest market for precipitated silica market due to rising awareness among the people about advanced development in coatings like low polluting coating technologies, rapid economic recovery, growth in urbanization and increase in government efforts to enhance industrial infrastructure. According to The American Coatings Association (ACA), there were over 46,900 paint and coatings establishments in the United States in 2016. As per ACA, The U.S. paint and coatings industry exports to Canada (USD1.3 billion) and Mexico (USD588 million) totaled USD1.6 billion combined in 2017.

Precipitated Silica Market Segmentation –

By Grade:- Rubber Grade, Food Grade, Non-Rubber Grade

By Application:- Additives, Free-Flow and Carrying Agents, Thickening Agents, Anti-caking Agents, Battery Separators, Others

By End-Use Industry:- Rubber Industry, Food & Feed, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

