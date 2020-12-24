At 7.3% CAGR, Broadcast Infrastructure Market is Surging with $7,345.1 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027 – EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Grass Valley, Kaltura, Nevion, Ross Video

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Broadcast Infrastructure Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The broadcast industry is witnessing a significant demand for new broadcasting technologies such as IPTV, web TV, high definition television (HDTV), and pay-per-view. With continuous improvement in digitalization and increase in disposable income, the market is expected to witness high adoption rate of IPTV, HDTV, and others. Demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia.

The “Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Broadcast Infrastructure market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Broadcast Infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, end user & region. The global Broadcast Infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Broadcast Infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Broadcast Infrastructure market.

The reports cover key developments in the Broadcast Infrastructure market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Broadcast Infrastructure market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Broadcast Infrastructure market.

Top Listed Brands in Broadcast Infrastructure Market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast Technology

CS Computer Systems Ltd.

Dacast Inc.

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley

Kaltura

Nevion

Ross Video Ltd

Zixi

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Broadcast Infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Broadcast Infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Broadcast Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Broadcast Infrastructure market in these regions.

