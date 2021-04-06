At 7.02% CAGR, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size to Surpass USD 77110.10 Million by 2025

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market is valued at USD 47957.51 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 77110.10 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2027.

Further, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Report also covers the development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures, marketing strategies followed by top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Key players, distributor’s analysis, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) marketing channels, potential buyers and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) development history. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions.

Get Sample Copy of this Premium Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/212

* Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. *

Scope of OCTG Market

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) are defined as the tubes which are used in oil and gas production. These includes drill pipe, casing and tubing. OCTGs are used both onshore and offshore that is on the land and in ocean. Each wellbore processed in multiple phases during which drill pipe, casing and tubing are used alternatively. The American Petroleum Institute (API) specifies standardized specifications that defines features of Oil Country Tubular Goods and classified in to 10 grades. These properties can be achieved through chemical composition of steel and subsequent heat treatment. Drill pipe is a heavy tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Casing pipe lines the borehole. It sustains axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging and external pressure by surrounding rock formation. Tubing is to pipe through the bore to extract oil and gases from wellbore.

A notable trend that can be observed in the OCTG industry is accelerating rig count coupled with improvement in footage of wells drilled. Also, ongoing implementation of hydraulic fracturing technology and horizontal drilling is also anticipated to spur the industry growth significantly. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2016, hydraulically fractured wells accounted for around 68 % of all natural gas and oil wells drilled in U.S. and 83% of the overall linear footage drilled. Horizontal drilling activities in U.S. boost the demand for premium-grade products, providing better margins on OCTG. Based on the product categories, the OCTG market can be segmented into drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

Global OCTG market is segmented in to type, area of application and region. On the basis of type the OCTG market is segmented in to drill pipe, casing and tubing. On the basis of area of application, the market is segmented in to onshore and offshore. On the basis of grade, the market is segmented in to premium and API.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market.

Key Benefits for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

In-depth Analysis of the Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in terms of value and Volume

Potential & Niche Segments and Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth Covered

Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Covered in the study

Reecent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape & Strategies of Key Players

Neutral Perspective on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tenaris S. A, Vallourec, National-Oilwell Varco, Inc., ILJIN STEEL CO, TPCO Enterprise, Inc., TMK Ipsco Enterprises Inc., and others.

Segmentation Analysis of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

By Type

Drill Pipe

Casing

Tubing

Other

By Area of Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Grade

Premium

API

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Request Methodology of the Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/212

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

3.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: By Types

5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue Share (%), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Types, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: By Application

Continued…

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Get Full Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/energy-mining/oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market