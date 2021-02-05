At 6.6% CAGR, North America Submarine Cable System Market 2021 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2027

The North America Submarine Cable System Market is growing along with Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Submarine cable system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2.63 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.78 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The complete installation cost of submarine cable system and network, as compared to traditional network lines is on the higher side, which includes material and labor cost. The installation of these cable systems is pretty labor-intensive, especially for implementing undersea connections. The cables are laid on the bed of the ocean, where the trained diver needs to deploy these cables. This task involves high investments. Further, the submarine cable system suffer disruptions through accidental cable cuts and damages. These damages may be caused due to anchors, or seismic activities in the ocean beds.

A small occurrence of fire could lead to fatal results. In the urbanization era, with the rise in the number of constructions, care needs to be taken of human lives and property as well. With an increasing number of constructions, there has been an increasing number of fire incidents being reported daily across the globe. The fire causes could be many, and such fire losses have been significantly impacting the economy of countries around the world. Thus, the need for a robust cable infrastructure at these locations that do not pose any fire-related risks.

These factors would further create a strong opportunity platform for the cable players operating in Submarine Cable System market.

NORTH AMERICA SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Submarine Cable System Market – By Service

Installation

Maintenance & Upgrade

Submarine Cable System Market – By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Submarine Cable System Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Submarine Cable System Market – Companies Mentioned

Fujitsu Limited

Hawaiki Cable Limited

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nexans Sa

Nokia Corporation

Prysmian Group

Subcom, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

